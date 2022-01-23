67-year-old woman beaten to death in St. Paul

The St. Paul Police Department said officers encountered a "disturbing scene" when they found the 67-year-old woman severely beaten.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department announced the city's fifth murder of the year after a 67-year-old woman was beaten to death.

According to police, officers received a 911 call at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 1400 block of Dale Street North. When they arrived, Saint Paul police say they "found a disturbing scene."

Officers found a 67-year-old woman who was severely beaten and police say she was pronounced dead shortly after Saint Paul Fire medical crews arrived at the scene.

Police say officers quickly determined that the victim's husband was the suspect in the woman's murder.

The 66-year-old man was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on the suspicion of murder.

The forensics team from the department will process the scene, according to Saint Paul police.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the woman's identity and the exact manner of death following an autopsy.

St. Paul police say this is the fifth murder in the city this year.

