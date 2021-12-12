Minneapolis woman carjacked at gunpoint in Linden Hills neighborhood

"All of a sudden there were two guys there at the window and one of them was holding a gun and pointing it at my head."

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis woman was carjacked at gunpoint while sitting in her garage in the Linden Hills neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

She becomes the latest victim after recent carjacking's in southwest Minneapolis and outside two Lund's & Byerly's locations.

"All of a sudden, there were two guys there at the window and one of them was holding a gun and pointing it at my head," said Melanie McCall.

It happened inside Melanie McCall's now car-less garage, just seconds after she turned off her ignition while checking her phone.

Her husband was in the basement and unaware of the commotion.

"I just thought this is a really bad dream, except I'm not dreaming," she said. "I freaked out, and I was shaking."

They took her purse, phone, and both vehicles.

"He said if I looked at him or did anything stupid, he would kill me," Melanie said.

Police recovered a previously stolen vehicle used in this crime near her home.

According to McCall, police told her that the two males could have been involved with the recent carjacking incidents at nearby Lund's & Byerly's locations, but they're not certain.

Police still looking for the suspects.

The following day was devoted to putting her and her husband's lives back together, which meant non-stop calls with insurance and credit card companies.

McCall said she has kind neighbors to thank for their help following the carjacking. Also Loki and Coco, her two dogs who alerted her husband.

"That's your best defense right there, is two barking dogs."

She's now seeking justice.