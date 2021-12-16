Woman charged in Abigail Anderson's death

Anderson, the sister of All-American runner Gabe Grunewald, was fatally hit by a vehicle back in August.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A 45-year-old Rochester woman has been charged after Abigail Anderson, the sister of All-American runner Gabe Grunewald, was fatally struck by a vehicle in August, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Melinda Dotray has been charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and fifth-degree controlled substance.

Authorities say the investigation shows the vehicle was traveling between 62- and 64-miles-per-hour, and added that there is no evidence of braking prior to the collision. Officials say lab results also showed Dotray had amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and non-fentanyl in her blood at the time of the crash.

In a statement from attorney Philip Seiff, who is representing the family, an arrest has been made.

"Abby's family seeks justice and accountability so that no other family ever has to endure the pain and suffering they have experienced and will experience forever," Seiff's statement reads.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Larpenteur Avenue in Falcon Heights back on Aug. 14 at about 6:45 p.m. The female pedestrian, who was later identified as Abigail Anderson, was transported to Regions Hospital where she later died.

Anderson worked as a nurse at Children's Minnesota and was also a prominent runner in the track & field/cross country community. Like her sister Gabe, Abigail was one of the top high school runners and walked on at the University of Minnesota.

Gabe, who died in June of 2019, continues to inspire many after she battled cancer four times and started a foundation to raise funds for rare cancer research.