MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis woman was charged Tuesday in the death of her boyfriend.

Vivian Jean Jones, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder.

On July 31, police responded to the report of a suicide via gunshot.

Officers arrived and found that the information given by Jones was not consistent with the evidence they found at the scene, police said.