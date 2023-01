Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Prosecutors say a woman stabbed and killed her husband in St. Louis Park on Jan. 3.

Poole was arrested at their St. Louis Park home on Cedar Lake Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3.