Woman charged with lighting firework that burned down St. Paul apartment building

A criminal complaint says 18-year-old Alisha Wali Abdulle lit a firework and threw it in the dry grass near an apartment building on the 1300 block of St. Paul Ave.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minnesota — Criminal charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly threw a lit firework into dry grass, igniting a blaze that destroyed a St. Paul apartment building and left 30 people without a place to live.

A complaint details the allegations against 18-year-old Alisha Wali Abdulle of St. Paul, who is charged with one felony count of starting a negligent fire.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the Mast Apartments at 1372 St. Paul Avenue around 4:15 p.m. July 8 after reports of a grass fire that spread to a building. By the time first responders arrived, the flames had jumped from the ground into the trees, and then to the top floor of the apartment building.

It took crews five hours to knock down the fire, which caused an estimated $2 million to the structure. It was deemed a total loss.

Investigators located a resident with video showing a small grass fire with two females trying to pour water on it. The fire is seen spreading to a larger area, eventually starting the building on fire. The resident said five minutes prior to the fire they heard fireworks going off.

Police say they were able to identify four women who were in a vehicle that set off the fireworks and tracked down the driver, who told them Abdulle lit a firework and threw it in the grass near the apartment despite being warned not to do so. The woman said they tried to put the fire out but called 911 when it spread, and then left for a party when fire crews arrived.

When questioned by detectives Abdulle reportedly said the fire was not intentional, but admitted to lighting off fireworks they had purchased for the party.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: