Woman found dead in Brooklyn Center home with multiple children present

A man has been arrested as Brooklyn Center and Hennepin County detectives continue to investigate the death.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Brooklyn Center home Wednesday morning with multiple children present.

According to a news release from Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland, a 911 caller asked for a welfare check on a woman and several children at about 3:25 a.m.

When officers got to the home on Oliver Avenue North near 54th Avenue North, they found a woman dead. Multiple children were at the home, and none of them were injured.

A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation, and there is "no known ongoing threat or danger to the public," according to Flesland.

Brooklyn Center detectives are investigating with help from Hennepin County detectives and deputies, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner and crime lab.