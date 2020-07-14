Woman dies after Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a woman has died after a vehicle crash near Emerson Ave. N. and 40th Ave. N. in Minneapolis.
According to a press release, officers responded to the area just after 8 p.m. on Monday. When police arrived on scene, they found a vehicle had hit other parked and unoccupied cars on the street.
A woman was found on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe she was thrown from the striking vehicle.
The driver was detained and police say a preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
The medical examiner has not released the woman's name.
Officers say 911 calls made Monday evening reported a suspicious vehicle, similar to the one involved in this incident, driving erratically and at rates of high speed. Police believe the reported suspicious vehicle is the vehicle involved in this crash.