Woman dies after Minneapolis crash

Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a woman has died after a vehicle crash near Emerson Ave. N. and 40th Ave. N. in Minneapolis.

According to a press release, officers responded to the area just after 8 p.m. on Monday. When police arrived on scene, they found a vehicle had hit other parked and unoccupied cars on the street.

A woman was found on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe she was thrown from the striking vehicle.

The driver was detained and police say a preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The medical examiner has not released the woman's name.