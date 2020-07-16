Woman fatally shot at LaQuinta Hotel in Bloomington

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Minneapolis resident Jennifer Ann Swaggert.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington PD says a woman who suffered a gunshot wound was found dead in a room at a LaQuinta Hotel in Bloomington on July 12.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer An Swaggert of Minneapolis.

Police say she was found unresponsive within her room, and had been dead for some time with "visible signs of trauma."

An autopsy later revealed Swaggert had suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Bloomington police say they have since taken 39-year-old Trimeanna Nicole Williams into custody on probable cause second-degree homicide.

She is currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail.

Three additional teenagers are also in custody pending probable cause second-degree homicide charges. All are 17 years of age.