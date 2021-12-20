Police: Woman dies in the hospital after she was found in the street with apparent gunshot wounds

Police say this is the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis in 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a woman died at a local hospital after she was found in the street with gunshot wounds, marking the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 7 a.m. Monday, officers and fire and EMS crews responded to 911 calls of someone being down on the street on the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue.

When first responders arrived at the scene police say a woman was in medical distress with apparent gunshot wounds. The woman was transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital after live-saving efforts were made. Police say she later died at the hospital.

Minneapolis Crime Scene Technicians combed the scene for evidence and and officers canvased the area for any information on the incident. Now, homicide investigators are investigating the woman's death.

The woman's identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online. All tips are anonymous and tips leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a monetary reward.

