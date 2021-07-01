Woman drives herself to hospital after being shot in Maplewood

Authorities say an investigation is underway, and police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The City of Maplewood says a woman drove herself to an area hospital after being shot Thursday.

Authorities were made aware of an assault taking place around 4:30 p.m. near the 1500 block of Beam Avenue.

Although the woman's condition is not known at this time, authorities say her condition has stabilized at M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.

Maplewood PD says a child thought to be around five years old was inside the victim's vehicle when she arrived.

A spokesperson for M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital says their facility was placed on a brief lockdown, though it is now understood the shooting occurred off the hospital's grounds. The lockdown has since ended.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Joe Steiner with Maplewood PD at 651-249-2608.