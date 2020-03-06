Woman fatally shot in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Squads were dispatched to the intersection of Hall Avenue and W. Stevens Street just before 3 a.m. on multiple reports of 911 shots fired, and found the victim inside a vehicle.
An officer on the scene tells KARE 11 that victim was a female, and she had been shot, apparently multiple times. At least one bullet hole could be seen in the vehicle. First responders attempted life saving measures but she was eventually declared dead on the scene.
Officers secured the scene, and immediately began searching the neighborhood for suspects. At this point, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting or who may be responsible is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.