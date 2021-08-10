Woman fatally shot near Brainerd, suspect in custody

BRAINERD, Minn. — A suspect is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman not far from Brainerd Thursday.
Crow Wing County sheriff's officials say deputies were dispatched to an address off County Road 4 in Lake Edward Township just after 11 p.m. on reports of gunshots.
Lake Edward Township is about 18 miles directly north of Brainerd.
Responding deputies arrived at the address and soon encountered a man armed with both a rifle and a handgun. Law enforcement negotiated with the man for nearly two hours before he agreed to put the weapons down and surrender peacefully.
During a search of the property members of the Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team (TRT) found a woman dead inside a cabin on the property. Early indications are that she was fatally shot.
Investigators will present their case to the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office for potential charges. Officers from the Brainerd, Baxter, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Crosslake and Breezy Point Police Departments also responded to assist with the incident.
According to 2019 data from the Minnesota Department of Health, about 21 Minnesotans are killed every year by an intimate partner. Some reports say domestic violence is up by nearly 10% nationwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
If you or anyone you know is in danger, here are some resources:
- In Minnesota, call Women's Advocates Crisis Line: 651-227-8284
- In Minnesota, call Cornerstone’s Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
- Always call 911 if you are in immediate danger.
- The Domestic Abuse Project offers assistance
- The Domestic Abuse Service Center lists resources available through Hennepin County
