Woman found dead in her apartment; St. Paul police investigating homicide

St. Paul police have now announced four homicide investigations in less than two days.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After a woman was found dead in her apartment, St. Paul police are beginning a fourth homicide investigation in less than 48 hours.

According to police, the woman's apartment is on the 300 block of Ramsey Street, which sits on the edge of the Summit Hill neighborhood near downtown.

Few details have been released in the investigation, but police said in a post on Twitter around 3 p.m. that they would brief the media later Monday afternoon.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION



We’re investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment on the 300 block of Ramsey Street. Homicide investigators are on their way to the scene, media availability to follow.



Watch here for updates. pic.twitter.com/om3R8yhYMb — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) August 30, 2021

Monday's case is the fourth homicide investigation in less than two days in St. Paul. City police announced three unrelated homicide investigations Sunday, all of which were shootings.

An 18-year-old man was killed in one shooting, which police investigated first as a possible road rage incident, then as part of a "dispute" from earlier Sunday.

Also Sunday, police said a shooting and robbery took the life of a 20-year-old man who witnesses said was in the city to go scootering with his friends.

A man in his 30s was killed in another Sunday shooting. Police say he arrived at a hospital after being shot in a parking ramp, and died shortly after.