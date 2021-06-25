Woman found dead in Woodbury home

Woodbury police received a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. Friday and the caller told police that someone killed a woman in a home on Steepleview Road.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Police are investigating a homicide in Woodbury after officers were called to a home and found a dead woman inside.

Woodbury police received a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. Friday indicating that someone killed a woman in a home on the 7500 block of Steepleview Road.

When police arrived, they found the dead woman inside, as well as several children.

Officers say the kids were not aware of what happened, and were transported to a secure location.