Woman found dead inside Minneapolis home, death ruled a homicide

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled she died from multiple sharp force injuries

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a women's death as a homicide after she was found inside a home Tuesday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a 37-year-old woman was found dead inside a residence on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they determined the woman's death was "possibly suspicious," but after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled she died from multiple sharp force injuries, police said they're ruling the death a homicide. The woman was later identified as LaTiffany Altanette Lessley.

No arrests have been made in connection to the homicide.

