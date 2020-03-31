x
Woman gets 10 years for murder of child in Otter Tail County

Bobbie Bishop pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 6-year-old Justis Burland-Arnett, who had been beaten and possibly scalded.
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A Fergus Falls woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of a 6-year-old boy who was left in her care.

Bobbie Bishop, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Justis Burland-Arnett, who was pronounced dead at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls in April 2018 .

Court documents say the boy had numerous injuries, had been beaten and possibly scalded.

Bishop and her partner, Walter Wynhoff, were arrested following the boy's death. Wynhoff pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is serving a four-year sentence.

The Star Tribune reports the boy's mother had given up parental rights years ago and left the child and his twin brother with their grandmother in Montana. Bishop agreed to care for the boys after the grandmother said she couldn't handle them.

