Woman killed in Minneapolis shooting

Police say the victim, in her late 20s or early 30s, was found early Wednesday with a gunshot wound outside a residence on the city's north side.

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman is dead and Minneapolis police are looking for the person or persons responsible after a shooting on the city's north side early Wednesday.

Squads were dispatched just after midnight to a location near the intersection of Thomas and Oak Park Avenues North on reports of a shooting. On arrival, officers found a woman in her late 20s or early 30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived to take over and transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center. Unfortunately, she died from her injuries.

Early information suggests the victim was standing outside a residence when she was shot by an unknown assailant. At this point, no suspects have been identified or arrests made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the woman's name and cause of death once family is notified and an autopsy completed.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting or those responsible is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip on the organization's website.

