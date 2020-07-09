Woman killed in West St. Paul homicide

Neighbors react to woman killed in parking lot of apartment complex Friday night

WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — Neighbors in a Dakota County neighborhood share concerns after police responded to a homicide in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night.

Outside this West Saint Paul apartment complex, there are cars passing by and people taking a Sunday afternoon stroll.

A different scene from Friday, where police say a woman was found dead in this parking lot on Christensen Avenue around 9:30 p.m. “ It’s a pretty good neighborhood,” says Evan Adamson. “I never had something bad like this happen before.”

Evan Adamson grew up in a neighboring apartment complex. “I’ve lived in the West St. Paul, Dakota County area for the last twenty years, so pretty much my whole life,” says Adamson.

Like many other neighbors – he was shocked to hear about the recent homicide. “It’s a very friendly place, you can rely on your neighbor,” says Adamson. “ I just didn’t think something like this could happen.”

West St. Paul police chief, Brian Sturgeon, told KARE 11 Friday night, officers responded to the parking lot for reports of a domestic related disturbance. That’s when he says officers heard a gunshot and found a woman who was shot in the head. Sturgeon says the suspect, later identified as a 21-year-old man, was still on scene.

“The male was attempting to possibly carjack another vehicle attempting to flee the scene,” says West St. Paul police chief, Brian Sturgeon.

While Adamson says this latest incident is quite disturbing and unusual for his normally quiet community, he’s keeping the victim’s family in his heart. “I don’t know why someone would think doing something like that is ok, no matter what the situation may be,” says Adamson.