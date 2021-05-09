Woman killed, man injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Police said the man's injuries aren't life threatening.

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a Saturday night shooting in downtown Minneapolis, police said.

According to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder, officers responded to the area of 9th Street South and LaSalle at 10:22 p.m. after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.

On the way, they were told that a man appeared to be lying on 9th Street South between LaSalle and Hennepin avenues. Elder said police arrived and found the man. He had been shot, but his injuries weren't life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Other officers at the scene found a woman dead on the 9th Street and LaSalle parking ramp.