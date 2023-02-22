Shooting on north side leaves woman dead, man wounded

Police say the victims were taken to North Memorial Hospital by private vehicle just before 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. A woman in her 20s died from her injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman is dead and another man is recovering from injuries suffered when the two were shot in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening.

Minneapolis police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten says squads were dispatched to North Memorial Hospital around 6:45 p.m. on reports two people suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived by private vehicle.

Arriving officers were told a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries. Police were informed before midnight that the woman did not survive.

Investigators learned the vehicle the two victims arrived in had been struck by gunfire. They traced the shooting scene to the 2600 block of Broadway Ave. Officers secured the scene while the MPD forensic team collected and processed evidence.

At this point no arrests have been made or suspects identified. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact Minneapolis police or Crimestoppers MN. Any person who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a monetary reward.

