Woman killed after car drove into crowd of protesters in Uptown

Police say the suspect drove into a group of people near West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman has died and another person was injured after a car drove into a group of protesters in Uptown late Sunday night.

Around 11:39 p.m. Sunday, Minneapolis police said officers were monitoring a protest near West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South when they saw, on a camera, a car drive east on Lake Street and into the crowd.

According to a news release from police, some of the protesters pulled the driver out of his car and began to hit him before officers took the suspect into custody. There are early indications drugs or alcohol may be involved in the crash, police say.

Two of the injured protesters were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, and Minneapolis Police confirmed early Monday morning that one victim, an adult woman, has died from her injuries. The other person has non-life threatening injuries, police said it a tweet.

NOW: This is the scene near Hennepin and Lake where we’re told just before midnight a vehicle drove into a group of protesters at Lake & Girard. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/i0sJtx37Xc — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) June 14, 2021

The driver was also taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his own injuries. Police have not yet released the suspect's identity or if he currently faces any charges.

The female victim's identity will eventually be released by a medical examiner.