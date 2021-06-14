Woman killed after car drove into crowd of protesters in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman has died and another person was injured after a car drove into a group of protesters in Uptown late Sunday night.
Around 11:39 p.m. Sunday, Minneapolis police said officers were monitoring a protest near West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South when they saw, on a camera, a car drive east on Lake Street and into the crowd.
According to a news release from police, some of the protesters pulled the driver out of his car and began to hit him before officers took the suspect into custody. There are early indications drugs or alcohol may be involved in the crash, police say.
Two of the injured protesters were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, and Minneapolis Police confirmed early Monday morning that one victim, an adult woman, has died from her injuries. The other person has non-life threatening injuries, police said it a tweet.
The driver was also taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his own injuries. Police have not yet released the suspect's identity or if he currently faces any charges.
The female victim's identity will eventually be released by a medical examiner.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as they become available.