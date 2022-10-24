Woman killed in St. Cloud shooting, man in custody

The 36-year-old died at the scene of the shooting, St. Cloud police say.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A woman died early Monday in a shooting in St. Cloud, according to local police.

In a tweet, the St. Cloud Police Department said a 36-year-old woman died at the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday morning.

Police added that a 36-year-old man, who was identified as a person of interest, was found and taken into custody. His identity was not released by police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will help St. Cloud police in processing the scene of the shooting, the police department said.

Watch more local news: