Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood

Latoya Weston was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from "random" shootings last December.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday.

Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.

Court documents also reveal another 60 months were tacked onto Weston's sentence to be served consecutively after she pleaded guilty to another count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in St. Paul.

According to court records, the judge gave Weston credit for 280 days already served.

Last December, the St. Paul Police Department arrested Weston and filed charges, alleging Weston shot at vehicles and drivers at random.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt as a result.

