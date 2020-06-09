Woman shot and killed in West St. Paul; man in custody

WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say a woman was shot and killed Friday night in West St. Paul and officers have arrested a suspect.
Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment building in the 2000 block of Christensen Avenue.
When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot outside of the apartment building.
Moments later, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say officers arrested a man who was attempting to steal a vehicle.
Officers recovered a gun and have been interviewing people to figure out the relationship between the man and the woman.
