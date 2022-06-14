Woman shot and killed inside RV in north Minneapolis

Police said a woman inside a recreational vehicle heard gunshots Tuesday morning. She then felt pain and realized she had been shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a woman inside a recreational vehicle in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning.

Minneapolis police said it happened at 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of Girard Avenue North and Plymouth Avenue North.

Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said a woman and man were inside the RV and heard gunshots. The woman felt pain shortly afterwards and when the pair realized she had been shot they called 911.

When officers arrived they found a woman in her 40s with life-threatening injuries. Officers and paramedics attempted several life-saving measures but said she died at the scene.

Police said a vehicle was seen leaving the scene shortly after the shooting.

"Preliminary information also indicates that this is not a random shooting," said Officer Parten.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say the public can leave tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Any information given that leads to to an arrest and conviction could make the person eligible for a financial reward.

