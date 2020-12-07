Woman shot and killed near Uptown

Police say the shooting occurred at the intersection of Emerson Avenue South and 26th Street near Uptown in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman was shot and killed and a child injured with broken glass following a shooting near the intersection of 26th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Police in the area of 26th Street and Dupont Avenue South say they heard the sound of "bullets whizzing by."

Upon further investigation, they were later flagged down by a man near the intersection of 24th Street and Byrant Avenue North, driving a vehicle that was riddled with bullets.

Inside the vehicle, authorities say they found a woman they believed to be in her 20s, and a child under 5 years old covered in blood.

While the child was only found to have suffered from "glass shard injuries," the adult female did not have a pulse, according to authorities.

Both the woman and the child were taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Police say they learned the woman died at the hospital sometime in the overnight hours of Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation reveals the man driving the shot up car entered into an argument with individuals in another vehicle near the intersection of 26th Street and Emerson, when shots were fired, which struck the female victim as she sat in the vehicle's passenger seat.

This is an ongoing investigation.