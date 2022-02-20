Woman in stable condition after drive-by shooting in Golden Valley

The woman suffered two gun-shot wounds in the shooting and was initially in critical condition, police say.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A drive-by shooting in Golden Valley on Saturday night sent one woman to the hospital and police are still searching for the suspect.

According to the Golden Valley Police Department, the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North in Golden Valley.

The woman suffered two gun-shot wounds and was initially in critical condition, police say.

Golden Valley police say the suspect vehicle is a light-colored sedan with yellow headlights, and possibly had two people inside. Officials added that the car headed eastbound on Golden Valley Road.

Police did not release the identity of the victim.

Officials ask anyone who has any information regarding the incident to contact Golden Valley Police at 763-593-8079 or police@goldenvalleymn.gov.

