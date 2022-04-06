1 dead, 1 injured after south Minneapolis shooting

The shooting happened on the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South Wednesday evening.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say two people were shot on the city's south side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Authorities say they responded to an apartment building on the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South, where they found one man dead and a woman who had suffered a "life-threatening" gunshot wound.

Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital, but no information has been provided as to the identities of either victim.

Police encourage anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477.

Authorities cite this as the 19th homicide of 2022.