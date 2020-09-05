Women dies after shooting, crash in Minneapolis

Police say a woman who crashed her vehicle after being shot Monday night has died in the hospital.

Minneapolis police responded to what they were told was a vehicle accident on Monday, May 4 after a report of a car striking a tree in the area of Cedar Ave. South and 38th Street East just before midnight. As officers were headed to the scene, they were informed that this incident was a shooting.

Officers say an adult man and woman were in the vehicle when it was shot by unknown suspects. The woman was hit, and crashed into a tree.

According to a press release, the suspects fled before police could arrive.

The injured woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in what police describe as 'grave condition'.

On the evening of Friday May 8, 2020, police say the women died at the hospital. Her name has not been released.