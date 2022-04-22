Wanted man arrested following hotel standoff in Woodbury

Police say the 29-year-old suspect had warrants out for a drive-by shooting and fleeing from police.

WOODBURY, Minn. — A 29-year-old Twin Cities man is jailed following a standoff with police in Woodbury late Thursday.

Woodbury police Commander John Altman says an officer was checking license plates in the parking lot of the Country Inn around 9:30 p.m. when he found one registered to a person wanted on warrants that included a drive-by shooting and fleeing police.

Further investigation revealed that the wanted man was staying at the hotel.

Police made contact with a woman in the room, who told them children were present. They found the suspect was in the bathroom but he reportedly refused to come out when told he was under arrest, claiming there was a child with him. The suspect also told officers he had a gun and was suicidal.

The woman and children were evacuated from the hotel room, as were a number of guests in adjoining rooms. Woodbury police requested help from the Washington County SWAT team, whose members began negotiating with the man to get him to surrender.

Police say after 30 minutes the suspect came out. He did not have a gun with him as claimed. The man was taken to the Washington County jail pending charges related to the warrants and violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.

