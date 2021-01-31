Woodbury police investigating two vehicle thefts; one vehicle had dog inside

A Lexus SUV was stolen outside Walgreens with a labradoodle named Violet inside.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Woodbury police are investigating reports of two vehicles being stolen, one of which had a dog was inside when the vehicle was stolen.

According to the Woodbury Police Department, the suspects stole a Gold Dodge Durango outside of Health East Sports Center on Radio Drive and a black Lexus SUV outside Walgreens on Queens Drive. The Lexus SUV also had a labradoodle named Violet inside.

Police say the two incidents appear to be related and are looking for four suspects, who were using a black Volvo and a black Chevy Tahoe at the time of the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbury Public Safety at 651-439-9381.