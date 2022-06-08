Wright County man charged with swindling 35 homeowners of $849k

Richard Patrick Wooton, a Wright County man, has been charged with swindling 42 victims out of more than $849,000.

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — Richard Patrick Wooton has swindled Minnesota homeowners for decades, but now the Hennepin County Jail has finally booked the 53-year-old for his criminal actions.

A warrant was issued for Wooton’s arrest Thursday, and as of Tuesday, the Albertville man is in jail.

Wooton is charged with a felony offense of swindling 42 victims, and one of the property’s had a value of more than $35,000, according to a criminal complaint released June 2.

The complaint said that 35 of the victims lost up to $849,734.71.

The State says several other suppliers and subcontractors sued Wooton and Crossroads Remodeling LLC for other outstanding balances.

Wooton worked on behalf of Crossroads Remodeling in Hennepin, Wright and Sherburne counties without proper licensure in 2016, the complaint reads. Between July 2017 and July 2018, Wooton obtained remodeling contracts from 35 homeowners. He allegedly told victims to pay most of the contract upfront before any work had been completed.

Wooton offered a 10% discount to anyone obliged to pay the contract early in the process.

The complaint illustrates a pattern of criminal conduct. His criminal history shows six previous felony convictions across three decades.

Wooton currently is not in custody. Thursday marks his next court hearing, and if convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

