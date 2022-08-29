Monticello man sentenced for having 1 million images, videos of young girl

According to court documents, Matthew Winter, 27, of Monticello, has been convicted of five counts of "interfering with the privacy against a minor."

MINNEAPOLIS — A Wright Country man has been sentenced for being in possession of and taking more than 1 million images and videos of a now-14-year-old girl with a hidden camera.

According to court documents, Matthew Winter, 27, of Monticello, has been convicted of five counts of "interfering with the privacy against a minor."

Winter will serve sentences for each of the five convictions concurrently for a total of 39 months. He was scheduled to report to the DOC corrections facility in St. Cloud on Friday, Aug. 26

Prosecutors say Winter was credited for 129 days already served.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court in July 2022, the child spoke with an officer at her school around April 2022, in which she said she saw a camera in the floor vent of her bedroom. She told the officer her room was located next to her mother's and mother’s boyfriend’s room, who was later identified as Winter, court documents say.

The girl told authorities she also found cameras in a bathroom when she was showering, including her old iPhone in the ceiling vent.

Winter admitted to an investigator from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office performing a search warrant of the family's house that there were things on the phone “that shouldn’t be there,” including pornographic images.

More than 1 million images of the child in her bedroom and more than 10 gigabytes of footage of the child "in various stages of undress" were found during the search, court documents say.

During the sentencing on Friday, Winter was also given a $335.00 fine for an assortment of fees.

Watch more local news: