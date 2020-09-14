Young mother, toddler found dead in suspected Rochester double homicide

The family of the 23-year-old woman notified police when they hadn't heard from her for several days.

ROCHESTER, Minn — Police have released the names of the victims in Sunday's double homicide at an apartment complex in Rochester.

The victims are 23-year-old Kiona Sade Foote and her daughter 2-year-old Miyona Zayla Miller.

Police conducted a welfare check on Foote after her family called because they hadn't heard from her for a number of days. The woman and her daughter were both found dead inside the garden floor apartment at the Olmpik Village Apartments.

Authorities say it appears the victims died of trauma. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office is performing an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said the suspect is Foote's ex-boyfriend. He reportedly fled to Columbia, South Carolina, and is already wanted on an unrelated warrant. When the police tried to apprehend him at an apartment in South Carolina, the man reportedly refused to cooperate and was shot by police. The extent of the suspect's injuries are unknown. He reportedly recorded the incident on his phone.

Rochester Police will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday for an update on both the double homicide and the suspect.

If you have any information on the homicide, contact investigator Caban at 507-328-6928 or email him at rcaban@rochestermn.gov.

