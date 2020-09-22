Youth hockey treasurer charged with embezzling more than $90K

Prosecutors say Kelly Beth Alonso-Heath wrote checks to herself, and electronically withdrew money from the Little Falls Youth Hockey Association to pay bills.

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — A Morrison County woman is charged with embezzling more than $90,000 from a youth hockey association over the four years she served as the organization's treasurer.

Prosecutors say Kelly Beth Alonso-Heath wrote checks to herself and for cash, and also withdrew funds electronically from the account of the Little Falls Youth Hockey Association to pay personal bills.

The alleged criminal activity came to light in June of 2020, when Little Falls Police were contacted by Carmen Johnson, president of the hockey association. She told investigators that after Alonso-Heath was replaced as treasurer Johnson accessed the association accounts and found there was a large discrepancy in funds. While the association account balance should have been close to $130,000, Johnson found that it was down to approximately $13,000.

Johnson told police she began digging through account records and found that Alonso-Heath had written out checks for cash, to herself and the local Quik Trip that added up to more than $85,000. The association president also found electronic withdrawals totaling more than $5,800 used to cover Alonso-Heath's utility bills.

When questioned by police Alonso-Heath reportedly admitted that she was in dire financial need during the years she served as treasurer for the Little Falls Youth Hockey Association, a situation that only got worse when she moved out of her parent's home in April of 2018 and had to rent her own residence.

Investigators say that starting in the second half of 2018 Alonso-Heath began writing checks out to herself that totaled several thousand dollars each month.