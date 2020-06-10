AmeriCorps seeking 50 virtual tutors in Minnesota

The reading and math tutors would need to apply by Oct. 14 and would start working Nov. 2.

With so many of Minnesota's kids learning remotely, tutors are more important than ever to help them keep up academically.

AmeriCorps is looking for 50 tutors across the state to help students with reading and math. The tutors will work from home and must have reliable internet.

Tutors can work either 18 or 25 hours per week and AmeriCorps pays a stipend of up to $465 every two weeks. It also provides up to $2,300 for tuition or student loans.

The application deadline is Oct. 14, with a start date of Nov. 2.

“There are more kids who need help than there are available tutors," said Minnesota Reading and Math Corps Managing Director Sadie O'Connor in a news release Tuesday. "We hope the opportunity to serve remotely will remove barriers for people who wanted to serve but were reluctant because of Covid-19."

Now, because all tutors will be working virtually, O'Connor said tutors do not need to live in the same community as the kids they teach, and do not need to commute or be physically present in a classroom.

"The pandemic has required students and educators across the state to pivot, and we are doing the same," O'Connor said. "We need 50 Reading Corps and Math Corps tutors who can serve remotely from home to ensure all students are successful."

Reading Corps and Math Corps are research-based initiatives with the goals of helping every Minnesota student become a successful reader by the end of third grade, or proficient in math by the end of eighth grade.