Anoka-Hennepin announces hybrid learning to start 2020-21 school year

Minnesota's largest school district said students will attend in-person two days per week, and online the other three days.

ANOKA, Minn. — The Anoka-Hennepin School District has announced that it will begin the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid learning model, based on state guidance released this week.

In a statement posted on the district's website, school officials said they plan to open schools under a hybrid model at 50% capacity for all students.

Under the plan, kindergarten through 12th grade students will attend classes in-person two days each week, and via virtual learning for the other three days of the week.

The district plans to provide details on specific days for each student and family by Friday, Aug. 14, as school officials finalize plans for classroom needs and transportation.

Parents and guardians will also have the option to choose full-time distance learning for their children, the district said.

"Please know that the district will continue to evaluate the most current data on COVID-19 cases to guide decision making on any learning format changes," district officials said in a statement.

On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz announced the state would allow individual school districts to decide on the learning model that was best for them, while consulting with state officials and taking county-level COVID-19 case data into account.

Anoka-Hennepin's announcement late Friday comes after several parents expressed their frustration to KARE 11 about the state's largest district saying on Thursday that it would "need time" to compare the scenarios.

With the hybrid model now in place, the Anoka-Hennepin School District will post more information online on Monday, Aug. 3, including a form for parents and guardians to list their preferences for learning models, and to help determine needs for technology and transportation.

More information can be found on the COVID-19 page on the district's website.