Tuesday marks the return to in-person classes at Anoka-Hennepin

Tuesday is the first day of school for all K-12 students, and some are back in person for the first time in a year and a half.

BLAINE, Minn. — Thousands of students are heading back to the classroom Tuesday morning at the largest school district in Minnesota, Anoka-Hennepin.

Things are going to look different from the last time many of these students were in the building.

For one, masks will be required for all students in kindergarten through 6th grade, since none of these students are old enough to be vaccinated against COVID-19. For older students, grades 7-12, masks are recommended but not required.

The district approved a resolution in August related to masking, and as long as the Minnesota Department of Health communicates that COVID cases are greater than 15 cases per 10,000 in the county where students live, masking will continue.

A federal mandate requires students wear masks when riding on student transportation, like school buses. As for face coverings when playing or practicing sports, the district said that's up to the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).

Currently, MSHSL recommends students wear a mask when not actively participating in an activity, and whenever they're indoors.

The district will provide updates to mask requirements on Fridays, following MDH's weekly reports.

Students and teachers are also asked to keep a social distance of at least three feet when possible, and district buildings have increased air filtration, and enhanced cleaning and sanitation practices.

Last year students were able to participate in distance learning and an A/B hybrid learning format. This year the district wants students to either attend classes in person five days a week, or to enroll in the Anoka-Hennepin Virtual Academy.

Officials say that 50 to 80 students opted for the virtual option, but most wanted to return to an in-person classroom.

"I want to build relationships with my teachers in-person," said David Law, Superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin Schools. "I want five days a week of school. Those are the things that we're gonna be trying to offer this year. And, those are the things our parents and kids say they want from us."