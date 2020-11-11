Anoka-Hennepin schools plan move to distance learning for elementary students

The school district cites growing numbers of school employees impacted by COVID-19 as one reason for the move.

ANOKA, Minn. — The largest school district in Minnesota has announced plans to move all elementary students into a distance learning model.

A statement from the school district on Monday said that a growing number of school employees and bus contractors are being impacted by COVID-19, making it increasingly challenging to support a hybrid learning model for the district's youngest students.

Coronavirus cases are increasing statewide and are projected to continue to grow. According to guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, when cases in the area of a school increase past a certain threshold, the state recommends distance learning. In this case, it's when COVID-19 cases exceed 50 cases per 10,000 people.

A date for elementary students to move to distance learning has not been set. Middle and high school students were moved to distance learning on Nov. 4 as coronavirus cases rose to levels recommended for distance learning.

The Anoka-Hennepin school district has more information about the decision on their website.

Other large school districts in the metro, like Minneapolis Public Schools and Saint Paul Public Schools are currently in a distance-learning model.