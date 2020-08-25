Anoka-Hennepin School Board adopts fall plan

The vote comes as teachers rallied, calling for answers to their questions about safety in the classroom.

ANOKA, Minn. — The Anoka-Hennepin school board voted 6-0 in favor of Superintendent David Law's recommendations to adopt a hybrid learning model this fall.

Under the approved plan, all students will begin learning on Sept. 15, with elementary students in a hybrid model. Middle and high school students will start with distance learning, and will move to a hybrid model on Sept. 28.

Before learning begins, orientation for students will happen the week of Sept. 8-11.

As far as the scheduling system goes, the district plans to share A/B designations for students later this week.

Before Monday's meeting, hundreds of teachers with Education Minnesota lined the streets calling for answers to their questions. Many are worried about safety, ventilation, mask use, and more.

A statement on the Anoka-Hennepin's website reads:

"School administration will continue to monitor COVID-19 health data and community health conditions. It's the goal of Anoka-Hennepin to return all students to school in-person as conditions allow, while protecting the health and safety of students, employees and the community."