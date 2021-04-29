Minneapolis-area student earns perfect ACT score on first try

Mio Aoki-Sherwood in part credits having access to a "supportive educational environment" that allowed her to succeed on the test.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A high school senior in a Minneapolis suburb received the ACT test results that most students dream of: a "perfect score," on her first attempt.

Armstrong High School student Mio Aoki-Sherwood earned a composite score of 36 on the standardized test, putting her in a very narrow pool of students who've achieved the highest possible score.

Her district, Robbinsdale Area Schools, reported that roughly .0019% of 1.9 million students who take the test every year land that number, according to the ACT organization. The test is scored on a scale of 1 to 36.

"I was definitely happy when I learned about my score, and a little surprised because it was my first time taking the test, so I really did not know what to expect," Aoki-Sherwood told the school district.

She credits, in part, having access to a "supportive educational environment" that has allowed her to succeed on the standardized test and other academic measures.

The national average composite score for last year's class of test-takers was 20.6, marking the lowest in the past 10 years according to the ACT organization.

The average composite score for students from "traditionally underserved racial/ethnic groups," which the organization defined as not white or Asian, dropped from 18 to 17.7 between 2016 and 2020. Meanwhile, just over half of low-income, minority and/or first-generation college students met zero of the ACT's four college readiness benchmarks last year.

Aoki-Sherwood said she and her family are proud of the accomplishment.

"But both my family and I don't like to put too much emphasis on standardized testing scores, as these scores do not define or measure an individual's worth," she said.