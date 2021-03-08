Aspiring journalists report on racial health equity for ThreeSixty Journalism TV camp

The one-week camp for students interested in journalism explored racial health equity issues in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — ThreeSixty Journalism recently held its annual TV Broadcast Camp at the University of St. Thomas for high school students interested in journalism.

The one-week camp (July 26-30) gives students a chance to work with Twin Cities journalists and learn more about the reporting process.

This is the fourth year that ThreeSixty has offered its award-winning TV Broadcast Camp in partnership with the Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

This year's camp focused on racial health equity issues in Minnesota.

KARE 11's Gordon Severson and Heidi Wigdahl teamed up with high schooler Ariana Yasmin. Yasmin interviewed Lexi Prahl, the transition age coordinator at Hennepin County. Prahl works with young people, ages 14-26, ensuring they transition well into adulthood through preventive services and reducing racial disparities.

"Young people are rising up and standing up against years of injustice that I think are really essential for Hennepin County to address. So I just want to continue to amplify young people's voices because I think they're essential," Prahl told Yasmin.

Watch Yasmin's report in the video above. You can find more information on resources for Hennepin County youth, here.