Back to school: What to expect

Schools are taking lessons learned from last year to make the new school year feel more normal, even amid new uncertainty.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Even old schools can learn new tricks. And last year's lessons, while not always pleasant, bring new clarity to a new school year. Yes, even now.

“I think the comfort level and confidence level that our teachers and staff have beginning this year will be much higher than last year,” said Dr. Chace Anderson, superintendent of Wayzata Public Schools.

The Wayzata school district, like most others, had a major takeaway: Kids want to be in school and their parents want them there.

“We're focusing in on full in-person, five-day-a-week, for K-12 and that's what we're looking at for now,” said Anderson.

The state's biggest district, Anoka-Hennepin, is doing the same.

"I want to build relationships with my teacher in person. I want five days a week of school. Those are the things we're going to try to offer this year, and those are the things our parents and kids say they want from us,” said David Law, superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools.

Individual districts can make decisions on masking, physical distancing, quarantining and whether to mandate vaccines for staff. But in the absence of an executive order from the governor, and now with his emergency powers gone, five-days-a-week, in person, is the baseline from where districts are starting.

“There are places where you can do online learning. Our school districts and charter schools can apply to be an online learning provider. They can do more of an application that allows them to start that with their own individual students because we do want to give as much flexibility as possible for our local schools and leaders to make for their school communities,” said Dr. Heather Mueller, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education.



The Wayzata District is opting not to do that. There is simply not enough interest from parents.



In Anoka-Hennepin you can go in person or to an online academy, but you can't do both because educators said they couldn't keep up the balancing act.

“They had 80% of students four days a week, and 20% home full-time, and they were responsible for connecting with both of them. This year that's gone,” said Law.

What we do know for sure is that things can change at any moment. So, most districts are opting to follow guidance from the state's Departments of Health and Education. Who, at the end of day say, every decision we make impacts our children.

“I think what we also know is that our students did not ask for this.That they are in many ways carrying not only the weight of what's happening in our schools, but what's happening in our communities on their shoulders,” said Dr. Mueller. “We know they are our best and our brightest and we're going to continue to give them everything they need."

So far the Department of Education says they have 68 approved online providers and 303 more applications that have come through in the last month. Some of those include districts applying for fully online sites and others a hybrid mix of in-person and online.