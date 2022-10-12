Bethel University cuts 10 majors, minors due to low enrollment

No current or future students will be able to declare a major or minor in the affected courses.

ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Bethel University, a private Christian school in Arden Hills, has eliminated 10 programs, saying it needs to “change” and “adapt” to declining enrollment.

The cuts affect a number of Bethel’s schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Adult and Professional Studies, and the Bethel Seminary.

The following programs have been eliminated:

Reconciliation Studies major and minor (CAS)

Spanish Education major (CAS)

Teaching English as a Foreign Language major (CAS)

Teaching English as a Second Language major (CAS)

Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages minor (CAS)

Theatre Minor (CAS)

BA in Organizational Leadership (CAPS)

MA in Strategic Leadership (GS)

MA in Transformational Leadership (SEM)

Current students who have already declared a major or minor in one of the affected courses will be allowed to continue, however, no current or future students will be able to declare a major or minor in those courses, according to a statement from Bethel.

"In the College of Arts & Sciences, 66 students had declared one of the impacted programs. These students will be able to complete their studies at Bethel. While enrollment in the College of Arts & Sciences is down 1.7% from last year, we are continuing to see growth in key new programs and initiatives such as the PSEO program (252 student increase YoY) and our business programs (21 student increase YoY)," said Provost Robin Rylaarsdam in a statement to KARE 11.

“Cuts are painful decisions and none of them were made lightly. You can not cut your way to success, and it is critical to also invest in key areas,” said Bethel University President Ross Allen, in a statement.

Although Bethel is cutting its theatre minor, the school said it will continue offering its students opportunities to be involved in theatrical productions as it works to create a new interdisciplinary minor, which incorporates stage performances.

