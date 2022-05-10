Minneapolis Public Schools announces candidate for interim superintendent

The Minneapolis Public Schools board will vote to approve the contract Tuesday, May 10.

Rochelle Cox, Minneapolis Public Schools associate superintendent, has been announced as a candidate to be the interim superintendent for the district.

The MPS School Board will vote to approve a contract Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

“I am grateful to Ms. Cox for serving our district in this way as we work to identify a permanent superintendent," said MPS Board Chair Kim Ellison in a press release. "We look forward to soon sharing more specifics about the superintendent search, which will include multiple engagement and feedback opportunities for students, staff, families, and community members.”

The district's current superintendent, Ed Graff, announced in March his decision not to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the school year. MPS has more than 30,000 students, making it one of the largest school districts in Minnesota, but enrollment declined during Graff's tenure.

Cox has been with the district since 1997, according to the release, and has held several leadership positions, including her current role where she's supporting 19 elementary schools and their principals.

