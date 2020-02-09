Eden Prairie welcomes students for first day of hybrid learning

Some students will begin in-person classes on Wednesday, despite concerns from Education Minnesota.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — On Wednesday morning, students in Eden Prairie will either log online or walk through the front doors to an in-person classroom for the start of fall classes.

According to the district's website, all students begin some part of school Wednesday. Different grade levels will complete different tasks on Wednesday and Thursday, with students in grades two through 12 all doing virtual learning on Friday.

Wednesday morning, kids in Kindergarten and first grade are loading up their backpacks and heading into school. Grades two through eight are split into two cohorts, so half will attend school in person on Wednesday, and the other half on Thursday.

High school freshman will attend in-person classes on Wednesday for orientation, and the rest of the high school will log in from home.

Eden Prairie schools had planned to begin classes on Monday, Aug. 31, but postponed the start by two days to give teachers and staff additional time to prepare for the school year.

In a Tuesday virtual news conference with Education Minnesota, leaders said that the beginning of the school year was arbitrary, and that school districts shouldn't rush to start classes.

"Reopening the buildings in a politicized pandemic, in a national racial reckoning, is the most difficult thing any of us in education has ever done. If it takes more time, fine. Take the time," said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota.