Flooding forces Edina High School to move to distance learning for two days

Custodians discovered the flooding, caused by burst frozen pipes, during a routine building check on Sunday, according to the school newspaper.

EDINA, Minn. — On Jan. 4 and 5, students at Edina High School will be learning from home. This shift isn't caused by COVID, but instead by Mother Nature and some frozen pipes.

According to the school's website, many classrooms in the east wing of the building were flooded over the weekend.

“On Sunday I got a call from our building custodian who said [the flooding] happened,” Principal Andy Beaton told reporters at Zephyrus, the school's newspaper. “There was some malfunction with cold air, a damper that didn’t close… so it ended up freezing a pipe and the sprinkler system broke and flooded water on the third floor… just going downhill it went through the floors.”

Special education teachers and students are still expected to attend in-person classes, as their learning spaces are not impacted by the flooding or cleanup.

All other students are expected to check their email and Schoology sites for further information from the principal and teachers.

After school activities will continue as scheduled, and in-person learning is expected to resume on Thursday, Jan. 6.

