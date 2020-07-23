Nearly all of the educators surveyed agreed on the importance of safety protocols inside schools.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A survey conducted by Education Minnesota finds continued distance learning is the preferred method of teaching for many educators heading into the new school year, amid ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Education Minnesota is the union representing more than 70,000 educators in the state.

The survey, conducted from July 16-20, found 49% of educators said they preferred all distance learning for fall, while 29% said they preferred a hybrid of distance learning and in-person instruction, and 17% said they preferred to only be in the classroom.

In the survey, many of those who prefer distance learning expressed concerns about the heath of the school community and their own families, with 8,200 respondents saying they were in a high-risk category for COVID-19, and more than 9,500 others saying they are a primary caretaker for someone who is high risk.

Among those who prefer in-person learning, 66% said concern for "at risk" students was their driving factor, even if it puts their own health at risk. Around 25% cited the need to reopen the economy as a reason to return to classroom instruction.

Education Minnesota said about 24% of its membership (more than 20,000 members) responded to the survey, representing similar racial demographics as the union as a whole.

The survey found that educators who identify as people of color had a stronger preference for distance learning, citing disproportionate risks for COVID-19 among communities of color.

"The finding suggests policymakers should carefully consider other risks families of color face during the pandemic," the survey report said.

Nearly all of the educators surveyed agreed on the importance of safety protocols inside schools, with most saying that daily deep cleanings and other precautions were either very important or somewhat important. Many educators also cited the importance of PPE and training for students and staff, as well as mental health support for students and staff.

"No matter what we look like or where we come from, Education Minnesota believes most educators and parents want to get back to in-person education, but only if the whole school community can learn, teach and work in safety during this pandemic," Education Minnesota officials said in the survey report.