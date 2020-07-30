Walz to announce plan for Minnesota schools this fall

The state has told school districts to be prepared for three scenarios: distance learning, in-person, or a hybrid of both.

Gov. Tim Walz is about to announce the plan for Minnesota schools this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walz is holding a 2 p.m. news conference with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm, and Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker and Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller.

Walz and MDH have previously said that school districts should be prepared for three scenarios: distance learning, in-person classes, and a hybrid of both.

Malcolm said on Monday that Minnesota is in a "vulnerable state" with recent coronavirus trends "in the wrong direction."

"It’s very possible that schools will be using more than one model for the school year," she said at that time. "The trends of the last few weeks have made this analysis more challenging because we know that what happens in the larger community affects what happens in the schools. It certainly affects the confidence levels of everyone about that question."

Dr. Michael Osterholm, the renowned leader of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told KARE 11 on Wednesday that he believes Walz is prepared to offer guidance and flexibility to school districts to make their own back-to-school decisions this fall.

At the end of June, the governor announced an initiative with several businesses and foundations called ConnectedMN that aims to get internet access and necessary devices to the highest-need families in the state for the fall.